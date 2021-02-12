More than just window dressing in Benidorm

MORE than 3,000 local establishments are taking part in the BenidormTeEspera (Benidorm Awaits You) initiative.

The town hall scheme, introduced to boost local commerce, will pay €500 to shops, bars, restaurants, cafeterias and passenger transport firms decorating their windows or vehicles with St Valentine’s Day or San Jose (March 19) themes and the BenidormTeEspera slogan.

There is also a €3,000 for the best decoration, with €2,000 and €1,000 for the runners-up.

Participants should also upload photos of their decorated business or vehicle to their social media pages, verifying the presence of the BenidormTeEspera slogan, while incorporating the #BenidormTeEspera and #Benidorm hashtags and tagging Ayuntamiento de Benidorm before March 22.

