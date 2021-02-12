Mission accomplished in Calpe

NEIGHBOURLY LANDGRAB: Reader Trevor Scott is convinced he can land “stolen” from his Calpe property Photo credit: Bjorn Christian Torrissen

CALPE resident Trevor Scott recently called Euro Weekly News.

“I’ve had some good news,” he told us.  “Calpe town hall finally admitted that my neighbour took 110 square metres of my land.”

To put this good news in perspective we need to backtrack to June 2019 when Mr Scott first rang us, describing his struggle to recover 110 square metres of land from a nightmare neighbour who built a fence separating their properties.

Over 16 years he lost a court case whose proceedings he barely understood and was ordered to pay €8,000 costs after spending around €28,000 on lawyers.


Mr Scott also told us that doctors agreed that years of worry and stress about the land had contributed to his wife’s death in 2017.

The newspaper ran two articles about his plight, contacting Calpe town hall and finally speaking to the Urban Development department.


They were aware of Mr Scott’s problem, they said, but explained that this was a private matter between neighbours.

Nevertheless, Mr Scott rang the Euro Weekly News head office afterwards, thanking the paper for publicising a situation that he had given up all hope of putting right.

“You did more for me than all those lawyers,” he declared.

He would await further developments and continue for as long as it took to recover his land, he informed us.

Those developments have arrived, in the shape of the letter signed by Urban Development councillor Manuel del Pino Lopez.

Mr Scott still has some way to go – all the way to the Alicante High Court, in fact – before he can recover the land from his neighbour.

“It will mean a lot more in lawyer’s fees, but I’m going to fight now,” Mr Scott vowed.

He is also convinced that he would never have come as far as he has in the battle for his land without the publicity from the Euro Weekly News.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.  “I can’t thank you enough.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mission accomplished in Calpe.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

