Ministry of Health denies categorically that Illa has been vaccinated

THE Ministry of Health categorically denied that the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has already been vaccinated against Covid.

This came after doubts were sown by the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos, who claimed that this would explain why Illa refused a PCR test before the electoral debate on regional TV on Tuesday.

Illa is the PSC candidate to become President of the Catalan region in the elections on Sunday.

When asked yesterday, Thursday, February 11, if he had already received the vaccine, Illa said “I have not been vaccinated and the whole of Spain knows it”.

Government sources also ruled it out and stated that neither the President nor any of the ministers have been vaccinated and that they will do so when it is appropriate.

Illa explained that he refused to take the test because “PCR tests are done when you have symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive person”, something that, he said, “was not my case.” PSC sources added that Illa simply follows the recommendations of the health authorities.

The Partido Popular’s Pablo Casado, said that if Illa had been vaccinated, he would have to renounce his candidacy.

