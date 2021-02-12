Mijas Town Hall To Continue With A High Police Profile On Weekends

Chris King
image: ayto mijas

Mijas Town Hall To Continue With A High Police Profile On Weekends to try and reduce coronavirus violations

Mijas Town Hall has said it intends to continue with its high-profile police presence in the community, especially on the weekends, in a bid to bring the coronavirus numbers under control, and keep them under the limit that would mean going back to the previous restrictions, which could then seriously harm the local trade more than it has done already.

Since January 23, officers from the Local Police and Civil Protection have been in operation patrolling sensitive areas of the town, such as the Senda Litoral, the Los Olivos and El Esparragal recreational parks, the municipal parks, and the access routes to the trails of the Sierra de Mijas, which all attract a higher volume of interest from residents.

This weekend, Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th, the officers will once again be out and about, with, since the start of February, a reported 212 cases of people breaching the coronavirus restrictions, and the Town Hall is urging residents to please abide by the rules in order to help beat the coronavirus, as positive case numbers currently are on the decrease.


