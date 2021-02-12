MASS exodus from Alicante as Chinese residents head for home or to other parts of Spain

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and ongoing restrictions have taken their toll on every business in the province of Alicante, and the 15,000-strong Chinese community hasn’t been left unscathed either. It’s a bad start to the Year of the Ox, said to symbolise movement among other things in the Chinese Zodiac, as the latest figures show that more than 20 per cent of the Asian community has already left the Costa Blanca, either to return to China or to move to other parts of the country.

Chinese businessmen in Alicante have confirmed that much of the population is looking to move to the bigger cities of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia in search of better business opportunities, given that the tourism industry, on which they are heavily dependent, has been all bus decimated. In fact, the association has reported a huge 60 per cent loss on what would usually be generated, and the Spanish real estate sector, to which Chinese people usually make a large contribution, has taken a severe hit also.

According to BinBin Ji, who works in a consultancy firm in Alicante city, the Asian community is worried about the long-term effects of the third wave of the pandemic.

“The businesses most affected are the hostels and shops on the coast, which live off tourism. Given the instability and health insecurity, I have clients who have chosen to return to China temporarily and even people who leave Spain permanently,” he told Spanish daily Informacion.

The Carrús de Elche industrial estate once boasted more than one hundred shops with fashion, footwear and other products originating in China; now many of these have closed down temporarily and local business owners fear several will never reopen.

“There is a downturn”, local retailer Alessandro Zhoutold Informacion, who is planning to celebrate the Chinese New Year “at home with the family, no parties and zero social contacts.”

“With confinement and isolation in general, our activity is not going very well, tourists are no longer coming, people from outside no longer come.”

