BOTH Madrid and Valencia detect new cases of the Brazilian and South African Covid strains

The more contagious Covid variants continue to make their presence know in Spain, and on Friday, February 12, the communities of Madrid and Valencia have confirmed the presence of the new mutations.

-- Advertisement --



The ministry of health of the Community of Madrid has confirmed that two more cases of the Brazilian variant have been discovered in passengers returning to the Barajas airport before the government ordered restrictions on flights on February 3. These two join the case which was discovered on February 5; so far, these are the only three cases of the Brazilian strain in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, February 12, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero said that while the first case discovered was a variant called Manaus (P1), the two new infections are of a variant referred to as Rio de Janeiro (P2), which is known to have “greater transmissibility and is more aggressive.”

The Community of Madrid has now announced that their current restrictive measures will be extended for another week, until at least next Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Valencia, the Department of Health has disclosed that three cases of the South African mutation have been found in patients in the Hospital of Elche, the first known cases of this strain in the Community. Experts are currently trying to establish how the virus was brought into the area, but has so far not been able to find an epidemiological link in any of the three cases.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid and Valencia Detect New Brazilian And South African Strains”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.