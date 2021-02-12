Kim Kardashian’s Daughter’s Painting Valued At £10,000

KIM KARDASHIAN’S daughter North’s first painting valued at a whopping £10,000

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has hit back at critics who have claimed there is no way her seven-year-old daughter North could have painted the stunning landscape scene recently posted online by claiming it was all her daughter’s own work. Adding that little North has been taking oil painting classes with a friend during coronavirus lockdown, the proud mum fumed: “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!”

An art expert from Ottocento suggested to Money.co.uk that the youngster’s masterpiece could go for as much as £10,000, owing to the ‘Kardashian Effect’.

“As an investment we could estimate the painting to be worth up to £2,000, but may sell for a possible £10,000 in a gallery sale. But, as the artist’s work is untested on the market, it’s difficult to put an exact monetary value on its artistic merit or skill from just an Instagram post. ‘However, due to the high profile nature of the seven-year-old it could be worth considering as an investment piece for a future sale.

“The grey area around whether or not North had help in creating the painting also adds to the mystery and notoriety of the work, and that in itself will elevate the appeal for a section of collectors.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proudly posted a pic of her daughter’s painting on social media, captioning it “My little artist North”; however, when multiple fans suggested the work was too good to belong to a seven-year-old, Kim took to Instagram to shame those who had been unsupportive.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!’ the 40-year-old wrote.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

She went on to add: “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!

“Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!! North West painted that PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT [period]!!!!!!!!”

