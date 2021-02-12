JORGE DREXLER Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music in Spain



Jorge Drexler, the 57-year-old Uruguayan five-time Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, Spain, and will release his 14th studio album later this year.

-- Advertisement --



In an official statement, Drexler said of his new deal, “I’m delighted to be back with Warner Chappell Music. We’ve worked successfully together in the past and I know that Santi and the team will be great partners for the next stage of my career. I can’t wait to share my new music with the world and hope that it’ll be possible to go out on the road again soon”.

Drexler won an Academy Award for his song ‘Al Otro Lado del Río’, in the ‘Best Original Song’ category, when it was featured in the 2005 film ‘The Motorcycle Diaries‘, and his recently penned song ‘Codo Con Codo’, about the Covid-19 pandemic, received a nomination for ‘Best Song’ at the 21st annual Latin Grammys.

Jorge’s big break came in the 90s when Spanish songwriter Joaquin Sabina invited him over to Madrid to collaborate with a wide range of Spanish artistes, and as a result, through the years, Drexler has collaborated in writing songs for many artistes, including Shakira, Rosario, and most recently for one of Spain’s biggest young talents, C. Tangana.

Managing director of Warner Chappell Music Spain, Santiago Menendez-Pidal, commented, “Jorge is an absolute legend with an army of fans across Spain, Latin America and well beyond. He is also the go-to partner for some of the biggest Latin artists in the world. I’m so excited to be working with him and know that his upcoming album is going to make a huge impact”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jorge Drexler Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music Spain”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.