HUGE Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles around



Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has reported they are tackling an enormous blaze that has broken out on Dartmoor, near Tavy Cleave, a few miles northeast of Tavistock.

Photos and videos posted on social media show a fire stretching for miles across the moorland, and lighting up the night sky, being reported as seen as far away as Cornwall.

The emergency services are trying to fight the blaze, deploying five pumps and other units, but due to the location and the frozen terrain leading to the fire, it is proving difficult, with some eye-witnesses claiming the fire front could be as much as three miles long.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Our crews are currently at Peter Tavy but we haven’t actually accessed the fire yet. We have five pumps and various special appliances”.

One resident, speaking with Plymouth Live, said, “It’s still pretty bad up here, but the fire is on the other side of the ridge. The fire service cannot access it, they are just sat in a layby down the road. I’m sat on the top of the hill but fire appliances can’t get up to the fire because the roads are all frozen”.

