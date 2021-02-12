Huge Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles

By
Chris King
-
0
Huge Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles
Huge Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles. image: twitter

HUGE Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles around

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has reported they are tackling an enormous blaze that has broken out on Dartmoor, near Tavy Cleave, a few miles northeast of Tavistock.

-- Advertisement --

Photos and videos posted on social media show a fire stretching for miles across the moorland, and lighting up the night sky, being reported as seen as far away as Cornwall.

The emergency services are trying to fight the blaze, deploying five pumps and other units, but due to the location and the frozen terrain leading to the fire, it is proving difficult, with some eye-witnesses claiming the fire front could be as much as three miles long.


A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Our crews are currently at Peter Tavy but we haven’t actually accessed the fire yet. We have five pumps and various special appliances”.

One resident, speaking with Plymouth Live, said, “It’s still pretty bad up here, but the fire is on the other side of the ridge. The fire service cannot access it, they are just sat in a layby down the road. I’m sat on the top of the hill but fire appliances can’t get up to the fire because the roads are all frozen”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge Blaze On Dartmoor Lights Up The Sky For Miles”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBreaking News – Man Stabbed to Death Outside London Tube Station
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here