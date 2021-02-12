Help is on the way in Finestrat

FINESTRAT’S mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca had a meeting recently with representatives from the municipality’s hospitality sector.

He was there to hear their complaints, while understanding their dissatisfaction and feelings of helplessness Perez Llorca explained.

“We all agreed that Generalitat’s Plan Resistir is insufficient and the local administrations will have to provide additional help, along with the Diputacion provincial council,” he said.

Local businesses would be able to apply for aid in March, the mayor said.

“We could even fast-track the process to make it possible to receive this immediately,” he added.

