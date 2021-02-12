Help is on the way in Finestrat

FINESTRAT MEETING: Mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca listens to bar and restaurant owners Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT’S mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca had a meeting recently with representatives from the municipality’s hospitality sector.

He was there to hear their complaints, while understanding their dissatisfaction and feelings of helplessness Perez Llorca explained.

“We all agreed that Generalitat’s Plan Resistir is insufficient and the local administrations will have to provide additional help, along with the Diputacion provincial council,” he said.

Local businesses would be able to apply for aid in March, the mayor said.


“We could even fast-track the process to make it possible to receive this immediately,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Help is on the way in Finestrat."






Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

