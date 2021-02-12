Helipad use extended in Javea

A GENERALITAT Alfa9 helicopter ambulance has now carried out a first practice landing at Javea’s helipad.

Located in the town’s Pou de Moro district, the helipad has only been used until now for air transport needed in non-medical emergencies, principally forest fires and mountain or cliff rescues.

The landing strip has been cleared for use by medical helicopters and will from now on be used for transferring patients in emergency situations, Javea town hall explained.

Javea’s Policia Local and ambulance also took part in the exercise, helping to evaluate the helipad’s features and suggest possible improvements.

