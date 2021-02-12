GEMMA COLLINS reveals she felt suicidal during James Argent’s drugs battle in a tearful interview with Piers Morgan.

In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, Gemma Collins the 40-year-old TOWIE star, confessed how she had felt suicidal and hit rock bottom amid James Argent’s battle with drugs. The relationship sadly broke down at the end of 2019 as James battled his addiction.

-- Advertisement --



In Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Gemma revealed in a truly emotional and honest chat how in the past she suffered with her mental health and even admitted that she had self-harmed when she was younger.

Talking of the romance with James she told Piers that, “For anyone that ever thinks about taking drugs or trying it for one night, you can end up getting really addicted.

“I was really happy with James. We did get on, but the drugs changed him as a person. I fought every day for three years to get him well.”

The pair even spoke of when Gemma had felt suicidal and she admitted that, “I have felt suicidal… I think when my relationship broke down with Arg, that affected me. I just thought, I don’t wanna be here anymore. I can’t take it.

“Christmas was an all-time low. I saved his life three times. I had this insatiable love for him. I never wanted to give up on him.”

The TOWIE star spoke also of the heartbreak of her miscarriage and how it affected both her and James.

Fans soon took to Twitter to show their admiration for Gemma and one tweeted that, “#piersmorganlifestories #GemmaCollins watching this made my eyes leak, I have full admiration for Gemma & Piers…truly hope this lady finds peace & happiness, she thoroughly deserves it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gemma Collins Reveals She Felt Suicidal During James Argent’s Drugs Battle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.