France Secretly Despatched A Nuclear Attack Submarine Into The South China Sea- Further Raising Tensions In The Area.



FRANCE has revealed that the nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude recently conducted a patrol in the South China Sea, Defence Minister Florence Parly announced this week, sparking questions over the timing and tensions in Asia’s most hotly contested waters.

-- Advertisement --



The week in France kicked off with a Twitter thread by Defence Minister Florence Parly revealing that French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude was among two navy ships that recently conducted a patrol through the South China Sea.

“This extraordinary patrol has just completed a passage in the South China Sea. A striking proof of our French Navy’s capacity to deploy far away and for a long time together with our Australian, American and Japanese strategic partners,” she tweeted along with a picture of the two vessels at sea.

The SNA Emeraude, accompanied by a support vessel, set sail 15,000 km off the French coast as part of the Marianne mission which, since September 2020, has consisted of patrolling the Indo-Pacific zone to “show that we are still present there militarily”, said Jean-Vincent Brisset, research director at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations (Iris) and a China specialist.

“It was an old promise made by Jean-Yves Le Drian when he was still defence minister,” explained Brisset. Le Drian, France’s current foreign minister, was defence minister from 2012 to 2017. China lays claim to nearly all of the South China Sea while Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all also claim parts of the region, believed to hold valuable oil and gas deposits

Beijing Expels US Warship From Disputed South China Sea

It is reported that Beijing expelled the USS John S. McCain warship from the South China Sea on Friday (February 5), as it sailed close to the disputed Paracel Islands, which are claimed by China, who call them the Xisha Islands, but Vietnam and Taiwan both lay claim to the territory as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Secretly Despatched A Nuclear Attack Submarine Into The South China Sea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.