Five million EU citizens apply to stay in Britain AFTER Brexit.

Five million EU citizens have so far applied to stay in the UK permanently after Brexit – a figure far higher than previous official estimates and larger than the population of seven European nations. Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta all have populations of less than five million.

It has been learned that The Home Office has now received 4.9m applications under the EU settlement scheme and granted permanent resident status to 4.3m applicants so far. Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta all have populations of less than five million.

A population census taken in June 2019 had suggested there were approximately 3.4m EU, EEA and Swiss citizens living in the UK. Immigration experts have previously criticised the integrity of the Government’s data – which makes it more difficult to determine how many EU citizens in the UK have applied to take up the scheme.

In a message to MP’s on Monday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said: ‘It is a great advertisement for this country. People have chosen to stay in unprecedented numbers. It gives a lie to some of the nonsense that was propagated at the time of the Brexit vote that somehow the UK was less welcoming or that EU citizens would leave, or that there would be harm to our universities or to our healthcare sector.’

The ONS (Office for National Statistics) reported that around 700,000 foreign workers from across the world are believed to have left Britain during the pandemic between July and September.

Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed the figures, saying: ‘They are our friends, neighbours and colleagues and, from the very beginning, we have been clear we want them to stay.’ she added: ‘That is why we put people at the heart of the scheme, knowing that behind these applications are stories of those who have established roots here. We promised we would make it as straightforward as possible for them to continue living their lives here. So I’m immensely proud that figures will show five million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme.’

