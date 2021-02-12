A MAN in San Fernando, Cadiz, has spent 11 months without seeing his autistic son, aged seven, because the boy obsessively drew male genitalia at school.

-- Advertisement --



It all began in December 2019, when the school alerted the boy’s parents that he was continuously drawing male genitals and making sexual gestures, something unusual in a boy of his age.

This led the school to activate the protocol for sexual abuse and the social services were called in.

A restraining order was immediately issued against the father while the investigation was being carried out. The situation should have been resolved within three months, but due to the pandemic, everything was delayed.

The father blames the school, who he says were unable to deal with a child with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, which led them to take important decision very lightly, instead of going to a specialist who could have assessed the child.

He says that his son had acquired the compulsion of touching his genitals, which was being treated by a private specialist.

The Regional Education Delegation says that the decision which was made was appropriate, as the school believed the behaviour stemmed from abuse and it is their duty to report it.

A Court in San Fernando filed the case in October and the man has taken his child to another school.

There has not even been a trial,” he says “the case has been filed at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office considering that there was no evidence.”

He added, “it has been hell, I have no words to explain what they have put me and my family through, what we have had to suffer with all this” he told national Spanish daily 20 Minutos.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father banned from seeing autistic son for 11 months”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.