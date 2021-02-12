Eurovision candidate raises plagiarism suspicions: judge for yourself

SPAIN’S candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest, Blas Canto has been accused of plagiarism.

On Wednesday, Blas Canto presented the two new songs Memoria and Voy a Quedarme (I’m Going to Stay), as his proposals for the contest.

The public can now vote for their favourite via phone call, SMS, web or app to choose which one they prefer.

However, the singer and composers have been accused of plagiarm for one of them, Memoria.

A Twitter user pointed out that the song was identical to Thai Food, a song by Rakky Ripper.

Rakky Ripper responded quickly, saying that the song demoed in 2016 and uploaded it to SoundClud in the summer of 2019. It was then that he took it to all the major record companies, such as Sony Music, Universal Music and Warner Music, the company to which Blas Cantó belongs.

His album was released independently in September 2019 and hinted that the song might have been used to create Memoria. “It might be coincidence” he said, “don’t blame me, it was other people who found the similarity, I just retweeted it”.

“Of course there are other similar songs, but here the phrasing, tone, rhymes with the letter ‘i’ and we even say the word ‘I’ at the same time”, “technically if I wanted to, I could sue” he said.

not me dejando la maqueta del neptune en ciertas discográficas hace año y medio 🤪 https://t.co/9m603T2CON — 🤍 (@rakkyripper) February 10, 2021

