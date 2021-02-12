DRAW Is Made For The Quarter-Finals Of The Emirates FA Cup 2021 after all fifth-round matches are completed



The draw for the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup 2021 took place on Thursday evening, live in the BT Sport studios, hosted by Reshmin Choudhury, and with former England international Karen Carney drawing the balls out.

Seven Premier League clubs, and one Championship club, Bournemouth were in the hat, and I think it is fair to say, none of the teams would want to be drawn against Manchester City who are currently on a stunning run of form.

The matches will be played on the weekend of March 20 and 21.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton come out of the hat first, and they will play at home at Goodison Park against …… Manchester City, the bookie’s favourites to win the Emirates FA Cup 2021, currently on a 20 match unbeaten record run.

Next out its Bournemouth, who will play a home tie against their close neighbours, Southampton, an all South-coast derby for those two.

Leicester City, flying high in the Premiership, have the pleasure of hosting Manchester United – looking to win the trophy for the 13th time – at the King Power Stadium, and finally, Chelsea will host Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

