POLICE IN Denmark and Germany have arrested thirteen members of a potential terrorist group charged with terror attacks and making their own bombs.

Twelve terrorist suspects have been arrested in Denmark by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service in the Central and West Zealand region – near the capital Copenhagen. Another connected terror plot suspect was arrested near Frankfurt, Germany.

They will face charges of planning one or more terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism. The men allegedly procured components to make bombs and other weapons, the statement said.

“PET takes this type of case very seriously. It is our opinion that there are people who have the intention and capacity to commit terrorist attacks in Denmark,” said a spokesperson for the Scandanavian agency. They say that the country is currently under a “serious” risk of terrorism.

The bust of this cross-border alleged ring led to the seizure of about 10 kilograms of black powder and fuses – components for producing deadly explosives – during a search of a German residence linked to the suspects in Dessau-Rosslau, between Naumburg and Berlin.

The highest-profile terror attack to hit Denmark in recent years was the 2015 Copenhagen shooting when a gunman killed two and wounded five at a cultural exhibition and synagogue in the capital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Denmark and Germany Bust Suspected Terrorist Group”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.