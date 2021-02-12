Covid-19: Wales To Become First In UK To Hit February Vaccine Target

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister thanked “everyone who had been working around the clock to reach this point. “To have achieved this first milestone and offered a vaccination to everyone in the first four priority groups – those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus – is a truly phenomenal effort”.

“Of course, the hard work has only just begun – there are many, many more people to vaccinate yet and a lot of second doses still to give”, he added.



Simon Hart, the UK Government’s Welsh Secretary, commented, “The UK Government, with support from Welsh Government, NHS and military teams are working diligently to make sure the vaccination programme runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible. This milestone is testament to this continued effort and I send my thanks to everyone involved”.

Data produced on Thursday shows that 21.7 per cent of the population of Wakes has received the first jab, compared to 20.3 per cent in England, however the expected target of 740,350 had not been hit yet, but the Welsh Government is confident that the remaining 56,253 will be vaccinated before the weekend.

The good news is soured a little by news of a possible slow down in the supply of vaccines in coming weeks, as Mr Drakeford announced his plan was to vaccinate all five of the main priority groups by Spring.

