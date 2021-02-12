Chick Corea: Jazz Keyboard Virtuoso Legend Dead Aged 79

Chris King
Chick Corea Jazz Keyboard Virtuoso Legend Dead Aged 79
image: wikimedia

Chick Corea: Jazz Keyboard Virtuoso Legend Dead Aged 79 from a rare form of cancer

Jazz keyboard virtuoso Chick Corea, born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the composer, keyboardist, and bandleader, who won 23 Grammy awards, has died of a rare form of cancer, aged 79, as announced by his family on Wednesday, revealing that he had only recently been diagnosed with the disease.

Corea played with another jazz legend, Miles Davis, before heading out on his own five-decade-long solo career, and becoming responsible for a genre of music that became called ‘jazz fusion’, famous for his groundbreaking jazz fusion band of the 1970s, “Return to Forever”.

In a statement on Facebook, Corea’s family wrote, “He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many. Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions”.

The Facebook post also included a farewell message to friends, fans, and fellow musicians, from the legend himself, “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright”


He continued, “It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself, then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artistes, but it’s also just a lot of fun”.

Honouring his “amazing musician friends,” Chick Corea added, “It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could and to have done so with all the artistes that I admire so dearly, this has been the richness of my life”.


