Chick Corea: Jazz Keyboard Virtuoso Legend Dead Aged 79

The Facebook post also included a farewell message to friends, fans, and fellow musicians, from the legend himself, “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright”

He continued, “It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself, then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artistes, but it’s also just a lot of fun”.

Honouring his “amazing musician friends,” Chick Corea added, “It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could and to have done so with all the artistes that I admire so dearly, this has been the richness of my life”.

