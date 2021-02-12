CADIZ POLICIA NACIONAL Locate Stolen French £1.2m Luxury Yacht In Alcaidesa Marina after an extensive search



Excellent detective work by officers of Spain’s Policia Nacional led to the recovery of a 66-metre-long luxury yacht, valued at £1.2m, that had been stolen from its mooring in France.

After being notified through the SIRENE Office, by the French Gendarmerie, about a boat that had been stolen in the South of France, and that it could be probably be found sailing through the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, officers of the Cádiz Policia Nacional initiated an investigation into the vessel, coordination with the French Liaison Office.

The investigating officers proceeded to inspect all of the possible mooring points and marinas in Cádiz province, eventually discovering the boat in the Port of Marina Alcaidesa, on the south coast of Spain, moored up in one of the berths, with so sign of any crew members on board.

The granting of Search and Detention Warrants meant forensic teams could board the yacht and search for vital clues and information about who might have been involved in the theft, which led the officers to identify two alleged suspects and an operation to apprehend them is still ongoing.

The owner was reunited with his yacht thanks to more outstanding work by the Spanish police forces, to whom he was understandably very grateful.

