A MASSIVE explosion in a Russian city was so powerful it flattened shops across a wide area, local media has reported. One of the buildings that was destroyed this morning in the explosion was on Vladikavkaz’s Gagkaev street. The shockwave reportedly destroyed many stores, leaving debris scattered all across the street with small fires starting to light up.

There is as yet no information as to whether anyone was injured in the incident. Vladikavkaz is the capital of the North Ossetia-Alania Republic and is part of the Russian Federation. It is based in the southern part of the country, near the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The blast occurred near a residential area, and according to witnesses, a block of apartments was seen in the background with smoke billowing out. The main affected buildings are shops and commercial businesses. According to the emergency services, the cause of the explosions is still unknown and still remains a mystery.

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.

