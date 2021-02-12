Biden Administration Launches Formal Revue On The Future Of Guantanamo Bay Prison

BIDEN Administration Launches Formal Revue On The Future Of US Military Prison at Guantanamo Bay



A White House official announced today (Friday 12) that the Biden administration is having internal discussions with a possible review, considering an executive action to formally close the controversial facility US Military facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The executive action would have to be signed by President Joe Biden, and two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that it could possibly happen in the next few weeks, or months, in what would be a positive signal to human rights advocates who have continually called the facility a stain to America’s image globally.

Emily Horne, a National Security Council spokeswoman, told Reuters, “We are undertaking an NSC process to assess the current state of play that the Biden administration has inherited from the previous administration, in line with our broader goal of closing Guantanamo”.

She continued, “The NSC will work closely with the Departments of Defense, State, and Justice to make progress toward closing the GTMO facility, and also in close consultation with Congress”.

Ms Horne though stressed it was something that would take time, adding, “a number of key policy roles still need to be filled within the interagency, including confirming sub-Cabinet policy roles at the Defense, State, and Justice Departments”.

Guantanamo was originally set up to house suspects of the 9/11 attacks in New York, and it has remained very secretive, whilst critics say it is portraying the US in a bad light due to numerous rumours of interrogation techniques that possibly amounted to the torture of inmates.

