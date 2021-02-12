AUSTRALIAN Tennis Open To Continue Without Spectators From Saturday 13 after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Victoria

Daniel Andrews, the Prime Minister of the state of Victoria has decreed new restrictions in the state, after a new outbreak of the British strain of coronavirus was found in a hotel in Melbourne, and the Australian Open will not allow spectators from tomorrow, Saturday 13.

Play at the Rod Laver Arena will continue as scheduled, with its stipulated programming as, for now, the new restrictions only restricts the presence of spectators, with the first Saturday of the tournament historically one of the busiest, as it is the third round, when the seeded players will inevitably start to compete against each other.

There had originally been concern at the fact the tournament was going to allow as many as 30,000 spectators in each day.

Prime Minister Andrews explained that the decision to implement the protocols to be applied was made after the discovery of the “hyper-infectious” British variant of the virus that spreads very quickly, and as a safety measure, it is safer to ban spectators, but to at least let the tournament to continue.

Speaking at a press conference today, Friday, Mr Andrews said, “Large and small professional sporting events will function only as a normal workplace but will not have the function of an entertainment event because there will be no audience. The work will also be reduced to a minimum with the intention of maintaining a safe environment”.

