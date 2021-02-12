Artificial Intelligence Robot Writes Valentines Cards For Shy Lovers Who Are Stuck For Words.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ROBOTS are writing Valentines Day cards for shy lovers who just cannot put the words together to express their feelings towards their partners.

Not much of a writer? An AI bot will write your Valentine’s Day card FOR YOU based on the attributes you like about your partner! Valentine’s day is just around the corner and while all the single people out there are either busy trying to find themselves a partner for the most romantic day of the year, others are blissfully ignoring all the fuss.

On the other hand, people who are already in relationships have struggles of their own to do something special for their loved one to keep their love alive. In case you’re one of the many who want to do something special for your partner but lack the time to do it, this trick will really come in handy.

One of the cutest things you could do is write a romantic letter expressing your love through words. But just in case you are hopeless at writing (as most people are these days), now an AI (Artificial Intelligent) bot can do this seemingly impossible task for you.

The bot actually does this in a matter of seconds. All you need to do is head to Valentinesday.ai where it will ask you to enter your email ID. Once done It’ll ask you a few attributes of your partner — their smile, the way they treat you etc. Once you’ve entered this, it will take a few seconds and voila, it will shower you with a bunch of options- You can thank me later boys, enjoy! TW

PS, The tool has been developed by US-based CopyAI. The tech it’s running on is GPT-3 — (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3) an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text- just thought you would like to know that lol.

