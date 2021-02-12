Anthea Turner Causes Outrage Over ‘Lazy Lifestyle Choices’ And ‘Fat and Disability Shaming’.

Anthea Turner has been accused of fat and disability shaming after posting meme of obese McDonald’s customer in wheelchair berating thin young woman for not wearing a mask.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 60, sparked furious backlash today, Friday, after sharing an illustration that condemned people for telling others to wear masks on Twitter. The cartoon woman stated, “Put a mask on! You’re putting my health at risk!” to a surprised looking individual.

But the decision to speak out appeared to have backfired with some of her fans who turned on her, claiming the image was ignorant and offensive to people disabled through no choice of their own.

This came hours after she had posted a link to a report on obesity being a bigger killer than smoking in England and Scotland. This morning she clarified her point, insisting it was targeted at people who had made themselves unhealthy, not those who were vulnerable and ill through no choice of their own.

She stressed: ‘This is not about people clinically ill who need all the help and support we can give them – it’s a Covid wake-up moment we’re all going to have to address.’ Turner – who is engaged to businessman Mark Armstrong – posted her message and cartoon picture just after 7 pm last night.

