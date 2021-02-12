ANCIENT Welsh stone circle could have been dismantled and rebuilt as Stonehenge according to archaeologists who made an astonishing find.

Archaeologists believe they have discovered the remains of an ancient stone circle in Wales that may have been dismantled and rebuilt as Stonehenge. The archaeologists believe that a monument in Pembrokeshire’s Preseli Hills reveals the true origins of Stonehenge.

The Waun Mawn stone circle in Wales has been linked to Stonehenge during a discovery that was made while a BBC documentary was being filmed. The monument in Wales is one of Britain’s biggest stone circles ever to be found.

It is thought that people migrating from the Preseli region even dismantled their monuments and took them with. This could explain how bluestones from the region made it as far Stonehenge.

Professor Mike Parker Pearson of University College London, lead for the “Stones of Stonehenge” research project, spoke of the people and the site and said, “It’s as if they just vanished. Maybe most of the people migrated, taking their stones – their ancestral identities – with them.”

“With an estimated 80 bluestones put up on Salisbury Plain at Stonehenge and nearby Bluestonehenge, my guess is that Waun Mawn was not the only stone circle that contributed to Stonehenge.

“Maybe there are more in Preseli waiting to be found. Who knows? Someone will be lucky enough to find them.”

