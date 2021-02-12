Alicante Hospitality Says It Will Not Break The Rules And Open

ALICANTE hospitality industry says it will not break the rules and open bars and restaurants next week, despite other regions claiming they will do so

Social media has come alive with calls to action from many bars and restaurants in Alicante asking business owners to defy the government restrictions and open their premises on Tuesday, February 16, in an act of open defiance against the Valencian authorities. However, the Business Federation of Hospitality of the Province (FEHPA) has called on members of the Alicante hospitality sector to abide by the rules and not risk further hardship by inviting hefty fines.

-- Advertisement --



“We have to comply with the rules whether we like it or not and we cannot commit our associates to something that would still produce more expenses if they are fined,” FEHPA president, María del Mar Valera, told Radio Alicante.

Neighbouring province Castellon has announced that it will open its bars and restaurants on Tuesday, and Elda and Petrer business owners earlier indicated they would do the same if the government decided to extend the closure order beyond February 15.

In addition, the Valle de Elda Hospitality Association has appealed to hoteliers to “raise their heads, open their bars and restaurants,” in spite of the government regulations.

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, announced on Thursday evening, February 11 that the current restrictions would be extended until March 1. Under these regulations, the hospitality industry must keep its door closed, and all non-essential retail must shut up shop at 6pm every evening.

Ms Valera added that the FEHPA are “aware of the desperation and impotence that exists in the sector”, but that they cannot bypass the law.

Francisco Javier Galdeano, president of the Alicante Association of Restoration and Leisure Venues (ALROA), echoed her sentiment, insisting that in Alicante “no one will open”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Hospitality Says It Will Not Break The Rules And Open”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.