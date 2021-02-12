ADORABLE orphaned otter pups were found wandering the streets in Fife, presumably looking for their mother.

The adorable young otters are being taken care of by the Scottish SPCA after a local resident spotted them wandering through the streets of Inverkeithing in Fife. The local spotted the pups and followed them at a safe distance so as not to scare them before calling for help.

-- Advertisement --



The pups were extremely lucky as on their own they would not have been able to survive at this young an age. The pups who were discovered on Saturday are thought to be only 3 or 4 months’ old, and have now been taken into the care of the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Alloa.

Centre manager Steven Gray, said, “Otters will stay with their mothers in the wild until they are over a year old.

“We suspect their mum was involved in a road traffic accident or some form of disturbance and didn’t return to her cubs so they have gone looking for her.

“They were seen wandering down the road in Inverkeithing on Saturday night.”

Is thought that the pair were looking for their mother when the female pups was spotted by a local taking the bins out.

Stephen explained that, “She was making very loud peeping noises which was probably her trying to call for her mum. The members of the public followed at a safe distance to a nearby field where they were able to monitor her until we arrived.

“The pair wouldn’t have survived on their own as they rely on mum so we are thankful the members of the public contacted us.”

The pups have now been named Inver and Forth and will stay at the centre until they are old enough to be released into the wild.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Adorable Orphaned Otter Pups Found Wandering the Streets”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.