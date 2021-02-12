12 Arrested in Large Scale Cocaine Crackdown in Malaga

POLICE have arrested 12 people thought to be part of an international cocaine trafficking ring in Malaga, Cadiz and Sevilla.

Officers from the Guardia Civil carried out the arrests simultaneously in Marbella, Mijas, Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Cadiz and Sevilla after identifying members of a group thought to be dealing cocaine internationally.

Police from the Guardia Civil carried out the arrests across 20 raids in three different Andalucian privinces and have not ruled out detaining others in the coming days.

In Malaga city, raids were carried out in the Palma-Palmilla area, while luxury homes in Marbella and Mijas were also searched.

According to media reports, farms in Alhaurin de la Torrie and Alhaurin el Grande were also raided, while Algeciras in Cadiz and Arahal in Sevilla were targeted by police.

The crackdown saw 300 police officers from the Central Operational Unit (UCO), the South area of ​​the Concentration Centre against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), the Rapid Action Group (GAR), the Reserve and Security Groups (GRS), the air service and the command offices of Malaga, Algeciras and Sevilla take part in the investigation.

The news comes after last week police in Malaga city arrested a man linked to a drug den who ran over an officer while trying to escape.

After searching the suspect’s storage unit, police allegedly found 5,110 grams of hashish, 2,068.6 grams of cocaine and 12.6 grams of heroin. Officers also seized more than €3,000 in cash, a luxury vehicle and precision scales, among other assets.

