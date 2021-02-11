YouTube Suspend Channel Of Elche Covid Denier

YOUTUBE suspend the channel of a young Covid denier who posted illicit videos of hospitals in Elche and Elda

A young woman who snuck into a hospital in Elche and took a video on her mobile phone in an attempt to show that Covid is a ‘hoax’ and that health professionals aren’t under the extraordinary pressure that they are, has had her YouTube channel suspended due to her ‘harassing’ behaviour. Her posts on Facebook now also come with a warning that what she is posting may be fake.

“This account has been cancelled due to serious or repeated violations of YouTube’s policy on the prohibition of content whose objective is to harass, harass or threaten someone,” the video sharing platform announced.

On Facebook, users are informed before clicking on the young woman’s videos that the information they contain has been proven to be false.

“This post repeats information about Covid-19 that independent fact-checkers have indicated is false.”

The woman in question has gained notoriety after sneaking into the hospital and filming ‘empty’ corridors and claiming that the government has been lying to us about the extent of the pandemic. She later tried to do the same at the Elda Hospital but was unable to gain access, satisfying herself instead with throwing insults at ambulance drivers on a break when she drove past. The Elche Hospital has lodged a complaint against her and also instigated an internal investigation into how the woman was able to gain access to so much of the hospital; however, healthcare bosses were satisfied that the woman only accessed empty corridors and waiting areas, and wasn’t able to reach any wards with patients.

“This area is protected with numerical codes and you have to call to be identified if you want to go to it. You also have to do it after changing clothes and wearing the corresponding PPE equipment,” hospital sources explained.

