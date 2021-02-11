Women in Science award and bronze statue for innovative bioengineering professor.

PROFESSOR Molly Stevens has won the FEBS/EMBO Women in Science Award in recognition of her outstanding scientific achievements.

Professor Stevens, of Imperial College London’s Departments of Materials and Bioengineering, has received the award for her innovative bioengineering approach that addresses key problems in regenerative medicine and biosensing.

She leads the multidisciplinary Stevens Group, whose research has advanced the understanding of biomaterial surfaces.

Their results have led to the invention of new biosensing approaches and enabled the development of point-of-care tests for tumours and viruses such as coronavirus, HIV and ebolavirus.

Professor Stevens said: “I am humbled by this award, which is a fantastic recognition of all the work that my team of brilliant researchers does.

“I’m continually inspired by them and by the potential for our science to change lives.”

The Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS)/European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) Women in Science Award annually recognises outstanding scientific achievements of a female life scientist who has worked in Europe in the last five years. The recipients are also inspiring role models for future generations of scientists.

In 2020 Professor Stevens addressed world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed how mobile health technologies are democratising healthcare.

President of Imperial Professor Alice Gast, who nominated Professor Stevens for the award, said: “Professor Molly Stevens is an extraordinary scientist at the forefront of the field of biosensing and regenerative medicine.

“She uses a visionary cross-disciplinary approach rooted on a clear understanding of the biochemical interactions that define the bio-interfaces.”

