Woman Spiked with Amphetamines in Terrifying Spanish Bar Ordeal

FIVE PEOPLE have been arrested during a Spanish police probe after a woman was spiked with amphetamines in a terrifying ordeal at an upmarket Seville bar.

Policia Nacional has arrested five people in connection to spiking a young woman’s drink with amphetamines in a high-end Spanish bar – causing her to check into a Seville hospital with heart palpitations.

On January 2nd, the victim was enjoying a night out with a friend and some young men they had met at a bar in Nervion – one of Seville’s most trendy and upmarket neighbourhoods. After taking just a few sips of her drink, she found herself overcome with nausea and dizziness, causing her to promptly go home.

When her sickness didn’t subside and she began to experience heart palpitations, her father brought her to a Seville hospital. A toxicology report found amphetamines in her system, which shocked the woman as she had not taken any such drugs – deliberately.

Suspecting she had been spiked, she reported the incident to her local Policia Nacional unit who opened a probe into the case. CCTV footage from the bar revealed the terrifying truth – as the woman left the bar for a cigarette, one of the men she had met was filmed during amphetamines into her drink. He has been arrested, as have four of his friends who allegedly aided the crime.

Though a potential motive for the terrifying spiking has not been revealed, it is thought the group may have planned to take advantage of the woman in her drugged state to assault or steal from her. The case highlighted the dangers of leaving one’s drink unsupervised on a night out – even in seemingly safe Spanish cities like Seville.

