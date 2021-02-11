WATCH: Police call time on ‘pop-up pub’ complete with TV and pool table

WATCH: Police call time on ‘pop-up pub’ complete with large screen TV and pool table.

ACTING on information from members of the public, Leicestershire Police discovered a makeshift pub in Leicester just as the ‘punters’ were sitting down to watch Leicester City kick-off yesterday (Wednesday, February 10).

Seven men were present at the premises and were each issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200.

The amount of an FPN can vary depending on factors including when the fine is paid.

On entering the premises, the television was found to be connected to a Sky Box with the football on and canned and bottled alcohol was being drunk.

No money appeared to be being exchanged and there was no till present.

Sergeant Ben Widdowson said: “Officers acted on information received to carry out effective enforcement leading to seven people being issued with Fixed Penalty Notices.

“Gatherings such as this puts the lives of you, your family, your friends and people in your community at risk. We will take action on information received and while we continue to encourage, engage and explain in relation to the regulations, we will enforce when clear breaches of the regulations have been made.

“Times are challenging for everyone but please stay at home and keep yourselves and others safe.

“We do continue to thank everyone who is complying with the rules and understanding why they are in place as well as to those who are reporting breaches of the regulations to us.”

