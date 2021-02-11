VALENCIA looks for volunteers to help to speed out the phase 2 vaccine rollout

The Valencian Community has indicated that is ready to start rolling out the Covid vaccine to the next batch of recipients by February 22 but has come up against an unexpected obstacle; rather than a shortage of jabs, the region is facing a shortage of people to administer the vaccines to phase two patients. According to the Health Ministry, the next people to receive the coronavirus vaccine are those living at home, rather than in care facilities, but who require full-time support.

-- Advertisement --



The task is made that much more challenging by the fact that many of those in need of the vaccines live in remote locations. Given the scale of the operation, the ministry is calling on nurses who are willing to work outside of their normal hours, as well as retired and qualified student nurses, to volunteer their time to help out.

In order to lessen the strain, the Alicante College of Nursing has proposed to the Ministry of Health that as well as asking third and fourth year students to dedicate their time, retired staff also be approached. It has also been proposed that more vaccination centres are set up to avoid crowds and ensure social distancing measures are adhered to during the next rollout.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Looks For Volunteers To Help With Vaccine Rollout”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.