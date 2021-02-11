UK COVID cases fall by 25 per cent in a week as infections drop in every region of the country

It’s been an extremely positive week for the UK as the latest Test and Trace figures show that the number of new Covid infections in the country fell by a massive 25 per cent in just one week, very good signs indeed that the UK is coming out the other side of the third coronavirus wave. The information released on Thursday, February 11 shows 149,000 people were diagnosed with the virus in the week up to February 3 – just shy of a quarter less than the previous week.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, today’s data from Public Health England shows that the overall coronavirus infections are continuing to drop in every region of the country and across all the age groups. The Department of Health has also confirmed that hospital admissions are falling by roughly 25 per cent every week.

Meanwhile, the UK continues to set the pace for Covid vaccine rollouts, with 415,000 people vaccinated on Tuesday, February 9 alone; more than 13million people have now received their first jab.

On a slightly less positive note, No 10 today revealed that the announcement regarding Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown will not be made on February 22 as expected, but rather sometime during the week beginning February 15.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “We’ve been clear we will publish the roadmap on the week of the 22.

“We will set out the roadmap that week but you’ve got what we’ve said previously about trying to give schools as much notice as possible and we’ve said we’ll give at least two weeks.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Covid Cases Fall By 25 Per Cent In A Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.