THREE CUBANS have been rescued by the US Coast Guard after surviving 33 days stranded on a desert island in the Carribean.

-- Advertisement --



A US Coast Guard helicopter unit was making a routine mission across the Florida keys when they spotted three people hailing their attention with flags and a large cross on a desert island.

It led to the fortunate rescue of three Cubans (two men and a woman) who had survived on coconuts, conches, and rats for 33 days after their boat capsized on the Caribbean sea, stranding them on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas. It is understood that the group was attempting to sail to the United States.

The helicopter left them with food, water, and a radio on Monday (February 8th), and returned on Tuesday to pick them up. The castaways told their rescuers that their boat at capsized at sea but they had managed to sail to the island.

After being treated at a Florida medical centre none of the three are thought to be seriously injured on ill from their 33-day survival ordeal. During their time on the island, they constructed a makeshift shelter and survived on a diet of rats, conch shells, and coconuts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Rescued After Surviving 33 Days On Desert Island”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.