‘The Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano AXED By Lucasfilm Over Social Media Posts.

-- Advertisement --



LUCASFILM have taken the decision to SACK Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on the Disney+ hit series The Mandalorian, after a bizarre social media post that read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours… even by children.”

The former MMA star continued: “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews.

“How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Fans took to Twitter to get her banned from the hit show using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which went viral. One user shared a story about the pain the Jews felt at the hands of the Nazis following the 38-year-olds comments.

“Hey Gina Carano… If you wanna know what it was like to be a Jew in the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, I can give you my 95-year-old grandmother’s phone number. The Nazis killed both her parents, all 6 siblings & all extended family. She’d be happy to tell you to f*ck off.”

The company released a statement announcing her release, which was cited by media outlets: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’The Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano AXED By Lucasfilm Over Social Media Posts”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.