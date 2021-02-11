The Arts Society Marina Alta goes Zoom

THE Arts Society Marina Alta held its first Annual General Meeting on Zoom earlier this month.

This was followed by an inaugural Zoom presentation from the UK by Gavin Plumley watched by 57 members and guests.

The outgoing chair, Rod Anderton, thanked the committee for planning, replanning and organising meetings in varying formats with ever-changing regulations during a taxing time.

Rod had great pleasure in handing a viable and successful Arts Society to its new chair, David Glover.

David, who has belonged to the committee since the beginning, accepted his new appointment which was confirmed with a show of hands from the membership.

The format for meetings in the first half of 2021 will be held on Zoom although TASMA hopes for a return to some form of normality later in the year.

The Society has a full programme of excellent lectures arranged for the 2021 season which are listed on our website.

The next Zoom presentation will be held on Thursday March 11 with Arantxa Sardinia’s talk on Sorolla Enlightens Manhattan.

For more information about the Arts Society Marina Alta, visit the www.marinaaltaarts.com website.

