THE 2021 Academy Awards Will Be Broadcast Live From Multiple Locations due to the pandemic



This year, the 93rd Academy Awards, for the first time since 1953 – the first time the ceremony was ever televised, when it was split between New York and Los Angeles – will be broadcast from multiple locations, ‘live and in-person’, but, as yet, not confirmed by the Academy.

This change has been brought about by the ongoing pandemic situation, with the Academy making the announcement on Wednesday, without offering any information on the possible venues to be used.

It goes without saying that one of the locations will be the ‘home of the Oscars’, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has hosted Hollywood’s biggest and most glamorous night for many decades now, with an Academy spokesman commenting to AFP, “the ceremony is adapting to the requirements of the pandemic”.

He continued, “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, the ceremony will be broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. The 93rd Academy Awards will be an Oscars like none other while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate”.

Already a pandemic-delayed big night, the Oscars has been rescheduled from the original date of February 28 and will now be held on April 25.

