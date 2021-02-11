Super Bowl ‘streaker’ placed bet on himself and won €375,000

A MAN who jumped onto the playing field during the Super Bowl game had bet on himself and has won €375,000.

Yuri Andrade, 31, told CBS’s WPEC-TV channel that he wants to buy a giraffe with the money.

The streaker bypassed security and caught the attention of the crows at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida in which the local Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, on Sunday, as well as the millions of people watching the final of the National Football League on TV all over the world.

The 15 seconds in which he ran across the field and into the touchdown zone he says gave him the biggest adrenaline “rush” of his life. He was wearing a kind of pink ‘mankini’ and black trunks which he pulled down while struggling with security to show his buttocks. According to the US press, the ‘mankini’ belongs to a porn website, the name of which was printed on the front. Although he says he was not paid to wear it, although they did pay for his ticket to get into the game.

Andrade was arrested, spent one night in jail and the next day he was released on $500 bail.

The man, who comes from Boca Raton, Florida, faces an accusation for trespassing on a place with prohibited access to the public.

He placed a bet that a streaker would make it onto the Super Bowl field and, since he managed it, has won €375,000.

He has reportedly said he wants to use the money to buy a giraffe.

The best run of the game goes to the legendary streaker #STREAKER #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/jx1wakh41u — WaRHaMMeR11c (@warhammer11c) February 8, 2021

