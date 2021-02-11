Spain’s PM Shows Support For Women In Science

SPAIN’S PM shows his support for International Day of Women and Girls In Science

Thursday, February 11 is the day on which women across the globe are honoured for their unique contribution to the scientific community as International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated. Keen to get in on the act, a number of high-profile Spaniards, including the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, took to social media to congratulate the women and girls who are working and studying in the field of science.

The International Day was first promoted by the UN back in 2015 as a means to promote equality, scientific vocations and give visibility to women in the area.

Accompanied by the hashtag # DíaMujeryNiñaenCiencia, Sánchez’s tweet highlights the fact that no profession should have a gender barrier and encourages the continued promotion of the presence of women in science. In addition, he calls on traditionally male-dominated industries to break the glass ceilings “that still exist” today.

Ninguna profesión tiene género. Sigamos impulsando la presencia de las mujeres en la Ciencia, despertemos vocaciones rompiendo los techos de cristal que aún existen. Para ganar el futuro, el talento femenino debe estar en todos los ámbitos de la sociedad. #DíaMujeryNiñaenCiencia pic.twitter.com/JYBtUJUrvU — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 11, 2021



The First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, also confirmed in a tweet that the Executive “is committed to eliminating the barriers that women still find to follow a scientific vocation.”

Not to be outdone, the Minister of Science and innovation, Pedro Duque, added that he is immensely proud of the “enormous contribution” made by Spanish female scientists.

El talento femenino es vital para que la I+D+I sea el motor de progreso en nuestro país. Estamos orgullosos de la enorme contribución de las mujeres científicas españolas. Trabajamos para que puedan desarrollar una carrera estable y predecible. ¡Feliz #DíaMujerYNiñaEnCiencia! https://t.co/RH395O7mQu — Pedro Duque (@astro_duque) February 11, 2021

UNESCO’s forthcoming Science Report shows that only 33 per cent of researchers are women, despite the fact that they represent 45 and 55 per cent of students at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels of study respectively, and 44 per cent of those enrolled in PhD programmes.

