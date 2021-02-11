SONIC BOOM From Fighter Jet Shakes Houses In Cornwall and is heard 14 miles away in Devon



Homes in the West Country were shaken by a mysterious ‘loud explosion’ in the Stratton area of Cornwall at around 12.15 pm on Wednesday, February 10, with Devon and Cornwall Police receiving many calls from worried residents reporting a noise that was so loud it was heard over an area of 14 miles according to BBC News.

Many residents from as far afield as Bude in Cornwall, and Bradworthy in Devon, reported their homes actually shaking from the sound, and one even thought their chimney had fallen off, but, many presumed it to be caused by a Royal Air Force, or US Air Force, fighter jet flying over, and breaking the sound barrier, which causes that type of loud bang, known as a sonic boom, reported The Daily Star.

Many locals took to Twitter to tell their experience, with Jennifer writing, “Yikes! Wondering what that mysterious loud bang that shook our home was? I’m awake now. Latest guess from Twitter is that it was a supersonic jet. Ok then. That was our excitement for the day”.

Helen said, “I heard the loud bang here in Bude. We thought a large bird had hit the window, as all the birds in the garden took off! Lots of noise from a jet in the area for half an hour afterwards”.

One tweet said, “Big bang at 12.15 pm, shook our poor old cottage so much, I thought the chimney had fallen over! Sound’s like there’s a couple of jets recreating a scene from Top Gun!”.

