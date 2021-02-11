Sixteen-day-old baby tiniest Covid patient in Galicia.

MAIA Caetana was born on January 26 in Vigo and is the smallest coronavirus patient admitted to a Galician hospital.

After suffering a fever in the first days, the little girl is now “evolving favourably” and could be discharged in the next few days, according to staff at Álvaro Cuqueiro de Vigo hospital.

Maia’s parents said that after leaving the hospital with their newborn, they limited any contact with other people, and do not know how the little girl became infected.

Before mums-to-be are admitted prior to giving birth, they undergo a PCR test.

In the case of Maia’s mother, the result was negative.

After the delivery and spending a few days in the Álvaro Cunquiero while the tests were carried out on the little girl, the family was discharged.

On Friday, February 5, the family returned to their home in the Pontevedra municipality of O Rosal.

But a few days later, the elderly grandparents at the home began to feel poorly and developed a cough.

Maia was then found to have a slight fever, and was taken to a local health centre and returned home.

However, her temperature soon rose to 39 degrees and her parents rushed her to the pediatric emergency room at the Vigo hospital.

This time both mother and baby tested positive for Covid, as did the child’s father and grandparents.

Luckily, after suffering from fever and diarrhea, little Maia and her mum are doing well and could be home soon.

The rest of the family have been in isolation.

