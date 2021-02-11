SEVILLA Stun Barcelona In Their Copa Del Rey Semi-Final First-Leg Tie at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium

Sevilla, currently fourth in La Liga, stunned old rivals Barcelona on Wednesday night (February 10), beating them 2-0 in the first-leg tie of their Copa Del Rey semi-final in Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Barcelona had thumped them 5-0 in the final three years ago, but it is the reigning Europa Cup holders who go into the return tie at the Nou Camp on March 3 with a huge advantage, and surely Julen Lopetegui’s team goes as favourites after this superb display against a Barca team this is enduring a nightmare season so far.

French central defender Jules Kounde was the unlikely source of a stunning goal after 25 minutes as he ran from his own penalty area, before finally beating four Barca players as though he was the main striker, to put the ball past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Sergio Escudero almost doubled the lead just before half time but a fine save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept the score at 1-0.

Not even the magical genius of Lionel Messi could fire his team up, as they attacked and attacked, only for former Blaugrana, Croatian star, Ivan Rakitic to smash the ball high into the back of the net to make it 2-0 on 85 minutes, after a counter-attack.

The other Copa Del Rey semi-final tomorrow night sees Athletic Bilbao take on Levante.

