Rincon de la Victoria Set to Receive ‘Unique’ Fire Station

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA is set to receive a new “unique” fire station, according to the town’s mayor, Francisco Salado.

Commenting on the planned new fire station in Rincon de la Victoria, the mayor said it was, “a great achievement for the municipality.”

He called the building, “a unique facility in the province,” adding it would be, “executed with funding from the Provincial Council that amounts to an investment of €2.5 million.”

Salado said: “This new park for the Axarquia Provincial Firefighters Consortium will serve to cover the western part of the Axarquia region, including Rincon de la Victoria, Totalan, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo and Nerja, while offering support to the firefighters of Velez Malaga and the eastern part of the city.”

The new equipment will be located on a parcel of land measuring more than 5,700 square meters and owned by the council.

The building, with capacity for 20 or 25 people, will be almost 1,500 square meters and on two levels.

Councillor for Civil Protection and Fire Consortium Relations, Josefa Carnero, said he was happy with, “the commitment made by the Consortium with this investment in our municipality that will allow the construction of unique facilities for the province.”

Salado added: “This project is one more example of our commitment to the safety of the residents of the province.”

He added the Provincial Firefighters Consortium carries out more than 3,000 actions each year, with 3,237 last year, 335 so far this year. Almost half were related to fires.

