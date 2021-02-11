RESCUE workers save dog from frozen lake after he fell in while chasing a swan

A little Springer Spaniel had a very lucky escape on Wednesday, February 10, after quick-thinking firefighters managed to rescue him from Frankfield Loch in Stepps, Glasgow. The dog got into difficulty when the ice snapped as he was racing across the frozen surface, chasing a swan, while out for a walk with his owner.

A stunned onlooker described the scene: “It was really impressive. The firemen broke the ice then went in on a dinghy.

“The fireman at the front kept breaking ice and pulling the dinghy forward.

“The dog was quite far into the loch and I think the owner must have tried to go in as she looked wet.”

The firefighters eventually reached the freezing pooch and pulled him into the boat. When they got back to shore, the spaniel was wrapped up in a thick blanket to warm him up and reunited with his very relieved owner.

Temperatures have been plummeting across the UK for the past couple of days as Storm Darcy, dubbed Beast from the East 2, brings icy winds, sleet and snow. The coldest night of the winter so far was recorded on Tuesday night, February 9, in the Scottish highlands at minus 16.7 degrees. The sub-zero temperature at Altnaharra, a small hamlet in Sutherland in the Highland region of northern Scotland, the coldest temperature recorded there since 2010, Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said.

