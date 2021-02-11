Protestors Rally To Demand Businesses are Reopened in the Valencian Community.

HOTELIERS from the provinces of Alicante, Castellón and Valencia lined up in front of the Palace of the Generalitat of Valencia to demand that the Consell, who are due to decide today (February 11) whether current restrictions are due to be extended, drop current restrictions that are harming Valencian businesses.

The protestors, part of the Business Coordinator of Leisure and Hospitality of the Valencian Community (CEOH), are demanding the reopening of their businesses and the extension of the Resistir Plan with €500 million for a sector that has accumulated 11 months of restrictions and closures.

The Valencian Government President Ximo Puig, according to the newspaper Las Provincias, is likely to extend current restrictions in the Valencian Community when he chairs an interdepartmental commission meeting today, February 12. Restrictions in the Valencian Community look set to be extended until March 1.

The group is demanded that measures are updated and analysis of all the alternatives to address the reopening of the hospitality SMEs and recover the progressive normality of the activity. They want the Government to announce a ‘De-escalation Plan’ that allows the activity of SMEs during the coming months.

The CEOH also questions why there is a delay in aid, knowing the Consell is capable of launching a second phase from the €500 million European funds that would save the nearly 35,000 leisure, hospitality and entertainment companies at risk from the current closures in the Valencian Community.

CEOH president, Lalo Díez, has said the Consell “must guarantee the recovery of the activity of our companies” as “we are a sector committed to the health crisis and to dialogue and necessary collaboration with the administration, as has so far been demonstrated.”

Díez argues that the hoteliers and business owners “must be part of decision-making, since to date we have become the accused, tried and convicted by the Consell.”

“We demand that decisions that affect our sector in the short, medium and long term should not be made again without counting on the leisure and hospitality representatives of the Valencian Community”, Díez stated.

“It is of vital importance that we are consulted, in advance, and that we work, in a coordinated way, so as not to implement measures, which even seeking to support the hospitality industry, can harm it, due to the more than proven ignorance of the sector by the public administration.”

