Pensioner Fined After Protecting His Disabled Wife

A Dorset pensioner has been fined after protecting his disabled wife after he was forced to resort to painting a zebra crossing and speed ramps at a popular beauty spot road that can see 5000 cars pass by on a summer’s day.

The pensioner has not only been fined but was investigated by the police and was summoned to an interview at the police station after he was accused of criminal damage.

The 78-year-old set out to protect his wife after his repeated requests for a crossing to be installed near his home had gone unheeded by the local council. Mr Phillips thought the council had neglected their obligations towards disabled people and a zebra crossing would make the area distantly safer for disabled users.

Mr Philips set about creating his own crossing which managed to stay in place for four days. The crossing made it safer for elderly residents and families in the area as the crossing, although fake was actually respected by drivers. He even went as far as to add fake speed ramps and a 10 mph sign.

Mr Philips explained that, “After lockdown was lifted last summer we were swamped with visitors and 5,000 cars were passing through each day.

“I communicated with local Mudeford councillors and Vikki Slade, who was head of the council at the time, as well as the officers who are responsible for line painting.

“I gave clear warning that I would paint it if nothing was done. At no time did I have any response tell me I wasn’t to do it or should not do it.”

The town council have confirmed that they are looking into the situation and have received a formal request for crossing in Mudeford Quay.

