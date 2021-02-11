Outrage in Honduras Over the Death of Nursing Student

OUTRAGE in Honduras over the death of a nursing student after a curfew breach.

The uncertain circumstances that surround the death of a young female nursing student have caused outrage in Honduras. Keyla Martínez, 26, was allegedly pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday in the South American country. But accounts the death of the young woman do not tally.

According to authorities Keyla was arrested on Saturday night after breaching the curfew that has been in place in the country since last year due to coronavirus pandemic. Authorities claim that the young student hung herself with a garment of clothing in her cell and then later died in hospital.

But the hospital has leaked reports to the Honduran Press which allegedly state that the student was already dead when she arrived at the hospital. The autopsy raises further questions over the death, and suggests that she was murdered.

A spokesperson for the public ministry said, “Today the Public Ministry (MP) is able to report that the autopsy reflected that the death of this young woman was due to mechanical asphyxia and this, according to Legal Medicine, what shows is that it was a homicide. However, they are still missing some attached results to add to this autopsy”.

Groups have called for a full investigation of the death to be carried out and Amnesty International Americas Director Erika Guevara-Rosas said, “We join the call of Honduran society for the authorities to clarify the facts as soon as possible and reach the truth, through the necessary forensic and scientific procedures. Amnesty International recalls that in every death in police custody it is up to the State to demonstrate convincingly that the death was not a violation of human rights as a result of the actions of a State agent, ”

